Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed college student

Anique Ashraf was struck and killed in front of Connecticut College.

James Sposito is being charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Connecticut College student (WFSB/New London Police)

An arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run crash in New London that killed a Connecticut College student last month.

Police said on Thursday they arrested 25-year-old James Sposito, of Quaker Hill, after an investigation into the crash that killed Ahmad Anique Ashraf on Route 32.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

Investigators said they first received a call about a body being in the road. When they arrived, they found Anique unresponsive in the northbound shoulder. Police determined he had been struck by a car.

Sposito is being held on a $150,000 bond. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, misconduct with a motor vehicle, tampering with a witness, tampering with physical evidence, and evading responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle.

