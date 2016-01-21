PD: Man masturbated as he told 2 juveniles they were beautiful

West Hartford police arrested a man who was reportedly masturbating as he spoke to two juveniles on Richard Street last week.

Police said last Friday, Nicholas Webb allegedly drove up to two juveniles on Richard Street and told them they were beautiful.

As he was talking to them, the victims told police he was touching himself inappropriately.

Webb was arrested and charged with risk of injury/impairing morals, public indecency, and second-degree breach of peace.

He has a prior 2010 conviction for risk of injury, stemming from an arrest in New Britain.

He was held on a $200,000 bond.

