Middletown man says he's being pushed around by chain retail store

A Connecticut small business owner believes a national chain is pushing him around and costing him major money.

Carl Magnano runs a small heating and plumbing business in Middletown.

He said he has spent about $8,000 a year at Staples, but his relationship with the store is over because he said he got ripped off.

His 18-month-old PC is basically a $900 paper weight.

He brought his computer to the Staples in Middletown because it was running slowly.

He claims technicians looked at his machine and said they could fix it in two days, but when he returned, they had bad news.

"They could not get my computer rebooted,” Magnano said.

The technician admitted fault was made, Magnano said, and refunded his repair bill, but when he asked the manager to replace his computer, he hit a dead end.

So, Magnano tried to get help at the corporate level.

"The next day I tried to get on the phone to hopefully talk to somebody competent that can hopefully resolve this matter,” he said.

Magnano added that he was asked to send an email to the president’s office, and on Dec. 23 he got a message back saying he could expect a response within 48 hours.

More than two weeks later, Magnano hadn’t heard anything else, but after he sent several angry emails, he finally got one more message from the president of Staples.

He said the president apologized and promised to reach out to the district manager and store manager, but 10 days later, he is still in the dark.

"I got to the point where I just kept contacting them and now the emails even stopped,” he said.

Magnano went elsewhere for a new computer, but it’s not just the money he’s upset about; he feels bullied by a big business.

"When push comes to shove, and there's an actual problem, they have no idea how to handle it...or even want to handle it,” Magnano said.

Eyewitness News spent a lot of time trying to get a response from Staples, even the corporate office.

They told us Magnano’s account did have a lot of notes in it but could not say what they said.

A Staples spokesperson has not returned messages made by Eyewitness News.

