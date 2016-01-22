Winter Storm Anna to bring blizzard conditions to CT shoreline

Armed with a healthy supply of salt and freshly tuned trucks, Waterbury leaders believe their city is prepared.

Waterbury prepares to walk the line of heavy and light snow

People along the shoreline continue to prepare to take the brunt of a potential weekend snow storm.

Winter weather alerts have been issued for Connecticut ahead of the weekend winter storm, which has now been named Winter Storm Anna.

Part of Fairfield, New London, Middlesex, and New Haven counties are under a winter storm warning from 2 a.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

A blizzard warning was issued for portions of the shoreline counties, from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield, Windham, Hartford and Tolland counties for 4 a.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

As a result, Eyewitness News has declared Friday an Early Warning Weather Day.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that with the weekend finally upon us, the forecast is coming into better focus.

"While some outlier models have been producing a much different/snowier scenario, they're now coming more in line with the European and [Global Forecast System] models, [the] ones tracking farther offshore and brushing CT," Dixon said.

The center of the storm will be located near the coast of Virginia and North Carolina by early Saturday morning, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

"This track will put Connecticut on the northern fringe of the snow shield," DePrest said.

The current snowfall totals for the state are 1 to 2 inches near the Massachusetts border, 3 to 5 inches in the Hartford/Waterbury area, and 5 to 10 inches closer to the Connecticut coast. On Friday night, DePrest predicted most of Fairfield County could see 8 to 14 inches of snow.

"The forecast could change one way or the other depending on the storm track," DePrest said.

"The biggest change is the start time," Dixon said. "It has moved up a little. Instead of late morning/early afternoon, the flakes should start flying shortly after daybreak and work from south to northeast across the state."

Nearly two dozen flights have already been canceled out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, most of which were headed to either Washington D.C. or Charlotte, NC. It is advised that travelers check with their carriers for their flight statuses.

Blizzard and winter storm watches have been posted since earlier in the week for places like New York City and Long Island Sound. A blizzard warning was issued for Baltimore and Washington D.C., where 2 feet of snow could fall.

Cities and towns, like Meriden and Wallingford, began issuing parking bans ahead of the storm.

For other closings and delays, check here.

Shoreline communities like East Haven say they're prepared. Cities just to the north of them, like Waterbury, said they're plows are good to go as well.

The Eversource power company issued a statement Friday afternoon about it's preparations.

“We prepare year-round for storms like this and are ready to address any damage to the electric system,” said Peter Clarke, senior vice president of emergency preparedness for Eversource. “While we may not be able to control the weather in New England, we know that our ongoing system improvements are helping us to better handle whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”

Dixon posed a question to his Twitter followers asking whether it will be a hit or miss.

Later Saturday afternoon to Saturday night is expected to be time of the heaviest snowfall.

On Friday, the coastal flood watch turned into an advisory and was issued for southern Fairfield and southern New Haven counties from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. Haney said there could be some minor to moderate flooding in those areas.

By Sunday afternoon, the sun will come out and temperatures will likely rise above freezing on Sunday afternoon.

