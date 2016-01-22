AAA urges drivers to be prepared ahead of the storm

Experts are urging drivers to have what they need in case a potential nor'easter causes more trouble than they think.

They said it may not take a lot of snow to cause a lot of problems on the road.

AAA said nearly half of the crashes that happen each year involve bad weather and take place during the winter.

It recommends the basics.

"Flashlights, blankets, extra sweaters, just in case," said Alfredo Porta, a University of Connecticut student.

AAA also recommends that all drivers check their tires and car batteries prior to the storm, no matter how much snow is predicted to fall.

"The average battery lasts 3 to 5 years," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "When it's cold out, it takes one and a half times as much power to get your car started."

Some of the most important items include:

Sand or salt

Snow shovel

Flashlight

Gloves or mittens

Ice scrapper

Drivers should also take it easy.

"We want people to slow down, increase their distance and follow the tracks ahead of you," Parmenter said.

AAA said bad weather is a factor in more than 2,000 deaths every winter.

Its study found most snow-related crashes are less severe than ones happening in clear weather. That has resulted in fewer injuries and fatalities.

