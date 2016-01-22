Crash reported near Bristol Eastern High School - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash reported near Bristol Eastern High School

(Michael Grady/iWitness photo) (Michael Grady/iWitness photo)
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

Police are investigating a crash near Bristol Eastern High School.

They said they were called to the area of Route 229 and Kings Street for the crash report.

Police called it a minor three-car crash. No injuries were reported.

They also said no road closures were in place.

There's no word on a cause at this point. That remains under investigation.

