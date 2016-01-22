Woman attacked after meeting man she met on online dating site

Police in Hartford said a woman was attacked by two men on Thursday after she met one of them through an online dating website.

They said the victim, only identified as a woman over the age of 18 who is not from Hartford, had been communicating with one of the men after meeting him on the free online dating site OkCupid.

The victim and the man communicated electronically before meeting up at Capital Community College.

Police said she got into the man's car despite finding out that a second man was in the back seat.

"She got in the car, when she did with him, he was the driver, there was another man in the back seat. She got in the car anyways. They came here to Keney Park and went to a remote part where she was attacked," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

She was attacked in a remote part of Keney Park during daylight hours, investigators said.

They said the victim violently struggled to break free and lost a shoe in the process. Both men tried to keep her in the car.

She was able to make it to Coventry Street to the first building she saw, which was a mental health building. Staff called 911.

Police said right now it's being investigated as an assault but it could become an attempted murder case.

Investigators have been looking for physical, electronic and video evidence, along with tips from the public. They've also reached out to police in other states, like Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Police advised people to get to know the person on the other end of a dating site before meeting them in person.

"Get to know the person you're dating as best you can before you go on a date with them, and meet them in a public place where there is going to be a lot of people," Foley said.

He added that if you're ever in this kind of situation, fight back.

"Fight, kick, bite, scream, do whatever you have to do to get out of it," Foley said.

The victim described her attackers' vehicle as a tan four-door Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.

