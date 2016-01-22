Convicted felon arrested for firing shots and having drugs in Hartford

Police in Hartford arrested a man on gun and drug charges after responding to an activation of their ShotSpotter system.

Luis J. Vizcarrondo, 27, was taken into custody after police discovered shell casings near 47-49 Wolcott St. Thursday afternoon.

A description of the suspect was also given to police, who found Vizcarrondo walking down Lafayette Street.

As officers approached him, they said he fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

Police said Vizcarrondo is a convicted felon with 14 previous arrests and was out on probation. He was found to be in possession of a .380 handgun, a magazine with live rounds and 45 bags of heroin.

Investigators said he later admitted to them that he indeed fired the shots in the area.

They charged him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics and possession to sell narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.