Quinnipiac University students moving in early ahead of storm

Students at Quinnipiac University in Hamden have been given the green light to move in early ahead of Saturday's potential storm.

The school said students may move back between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday to beat the storm.

It said students may also return between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Resident assistants and transfer students began moving in on Friday morning, the school said. It expected the majority of students to arrive by Friday afternoon.

According to the Early Warning Forecast, New Haven county is under a winter storm watch for a potential Saturday snow storm.

