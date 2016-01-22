U.S. Coast Guard Band musician to perform at Super Bowl

A U.S. Coast Guard Band musician will perform at the big game this coming February.

Musician 1st Class Megan Weikleenget will be the first from the academy to represent the service at the game.

She will join vocalists from the four other uniformed services in a joint chorus leading up to kick-off.

Weikleenget has performed for audiences across the United States since joining the USCG Band in 2010, according to the academy.

The game airs on CBS and Channel 3 on Sunday, February 7th. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



