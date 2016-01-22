Waterbury prepares to walk the line of heavy and light snow

Armed with a healthy supply of salt and freshly tuned trucks, Waterbury leaders believe their city is prepared.

Tony Petro of Waterbury said he may not fear the potential snowfall total, but he won't be taking any chances either with his delivery car.

"I think we get about 3 to 5 inches," he said. "It ain't good because we just take them off the road when it gets a bunch of snow."

The Brass City may not be facing the brunt of Saturday's storm like the shoreline communities, but it's right on the boarder of places that could see a lot of snow.

The city's public works department said it has been planning for the worst.

"We had an internal staff meeting just for coordination purposes to make sure that we're in contact with our private contractors and all systems are in place to respond [Saturday] as necessary," said Dave Simpson, Waterbury Department of Public Works.

Even with the 90 vehicles Waterbury has to use, officials anticipate challenges for drivers.

"Waterbury has a lot of hills and we need to be mindful of the main thoroughfares and the hills," Simpson said.

With the storm falling over a weekend, and lighter travel expected, officials hope that will help crews.

Petro, for one, said he won't be leaving home.

"I don't go out and about, I stay home," he told Eyewitness News. "I got enough food home to last me five days."

Last winter, Waterbury's fleet went out 35 times to plow snow. So far this season, it's only been four.

