Virginia man arrested for sexually assaulting Hebron teenager

A Virginia man was arrested by Connecticut State Police for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old from Hebron.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime arrested Albert Bustamante, 24, of Portsmouth, Virginia on Thursday.

He faces 2 counts of a 2nd degree sexual assault charge as well as 2 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Bustamante is being held on $500,000 bond.

