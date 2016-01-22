Silver alert issued for Waterbury teenager - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Silver alert issued for Waterbury teenager

Bridny Rodriguez (CT State Police) Bridny Rodriguez (CT State Police)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A silver alert has been issued for a Waterbury teenager.

Police are looking for Bridny Rodriguez, 16.

She was last seen wearing a black and pick windbreaker, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information should contact CT State Police. 

