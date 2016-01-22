Stamford Police investigating officer involved shooting

Stamford Police Detectives are currently investigating an officer involved shooting on Thursday night.

Police said Officer Steven Estabrook was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle stopped on Grove St. The driver was assumed to be unconscious.

When he approached the vehicle, the driver, Elias Garcia-Ramirez, became conscious and presented a handgun.

Several shots were fired but neither were injured.

Additional officers at the scene secured the weapon, determined to be a fake, as well as a bottle of whiskey.

Garcia-Ramirez failed sobriety tests at Stamford Police headquarters and was charged with a DUI and other motor vehicle charges. He was also charged with interfering with police and possession of a facsimile firearm.

Bail was set at $100,000. Garcia-Ramirez is expected to be arraigned in court Friday.

Officer Estabrook has been placed on modified duty during the course of the investigation, according to Stamford Police.

