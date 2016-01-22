Try Chef Bailey's skinny breakfast recipes

Chef Bailey is back and he is bringing all his best skinny breakfast recipes. For more, check out his website, here.

Banana Avocado Smoothies

3 ripe bananas

1 cup milk

1/2 avocado, mashed

2 tsp honey

2 ice cubes

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

dash of salt

banana slices and crushed almonds for topping

Directions

In a blender, combine bananas and milk. Puree until smooth. Add following 6 ingredients and continue to blend until smooth. Serve in frozen mug or glass. Top with banana and crushed nuts, if desired.

Skinny Breakfast Burritos

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup avocado, cubed

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup sour cream

cheese, shredded

flour or whole wheat tortillas

cooking spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a medium non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Add beaten eggs and scramble until fluffy.

To assemble burritos, line each tortilla with avocado cubes, tomato, 1-2 tbsp sour cream, eggs and shredded cheese. Wrap burritos and assemble on baking sheet. Transfer to oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from oven and serve warm.

Banana Oat Pancakes

4 bananas, ripen

2 eggs

1 cup rolled oats

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

butter cooking spray

maple syrup

strawberries and banana slices for garnish

Combine bananas, eggs, oats and baking powder in a blender. Blend until batter is smooth. Let sit for 10 minutes.

Heat skillet greased with cooking spray over medium heat. Using a ladle, spoon batter on skillet to form medium sized pancakes. When cake bubbles (approx. 2 minutes) flip and cook other side until brown. Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve cakes warm with syrup or powdered sugar.

Strawberry Banana Bake Oatmeal

2 cups rolled oats

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp orange zest

cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)

1 cup strawberries, halved

2 cups fat free milk

1 egg

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 bananas, ripened

cooking spray

Grease a baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine sugar baking powder, cinnamon, nuts, oats, strawberries and bananas. Mix well. Transfer oats to baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine milk, egg, butter, zest and vanilla extract. Mix well and pour over oats in baking dish.

Transfer to refrigerator for 1 hour or overnight for advance preparation.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Transfer oatmeal casserole to oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until browned. Serve warm with fresh fruit and follow of low fat Greek yogurt.