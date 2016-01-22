Try Chef Bailey's skinny breakfast recipes - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Try Chef Bailey's skinny breakfast recipes

Chef Bailey is back and he is bringing all his best skinny breakfast recipes. For more, check out his website, here. 

Banana Avocado Smoothies

3 ripe bananas
1 cup milk
1/2 avocado, mashed
2 tsp honey
2 ice cubes
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
dash of salt
banana slices and crushed almonds for topping

Directions

In a blender, combine bananas and milk.  Puree until smooth.  Add following 6 ingredients and continue to blend until smooth.  Serve in frozen mug or glass.  Top with banana and crushed nuts, if desired.   

Skinny Breakfast Burritos

4 eggs, beaten 
1 cup avocado, cubed
1 cup chopped tomatoes 
1/2 cup sour cream
cheese, shredded
flour or whole wheat tortillas
cooking spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a medium non-stick skillet with cooking spray.  Add beaten eggs and scramble until fluffy.  

To assemble burritos, line each tortilla with avocado cubes, tomato, 1-2 tbsp sour cream, eggs and shredded cheese.  Wrap burritos and assemble on baking sheet.   Transfer to oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.  

Remove from oven and serve warm.

Banana Oat Pancakes

4 bananas, ripen
2 eggs
1 cup rolled oats
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp cinnamon 
1/4 tsp salt
butter cooking spray
maple syrup
strawberries and banana slices for garnish

Combine bananas, eggs, oats and baking powder in a blender.  Blend until batter is smooth.  Let sit for 10 minutes.  

Heat skillet greased with cooking spray over medium heat.  Using a ladle, spoon batter on skillet to form medium sized pancakes.  When cake bubbles (approx. 2 minutes) flip and cook other side until brown.  Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve cakes warm with syrup or powdered sugar.  

Strawberry Banana Bake Oatmeal

2 cups rolled oats
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp orange zest
cinnamon 
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)
1 cup strawberries, halved
2 cups fat free milk
1 egg
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 bananas, ripened
cooking spray

Grease a baking dish with cooking spray.  Set aside.  

In a large bowl, combine sugar baking powder, cinnamon, nuts, oats, strawberries and bananas.  Mix well.  Transfer oats to baking dish.  

In a medium bowl, combine milk, egg, butter, zest and vanilla extract.  Mix well and pour over oats in baking dish.  

Transfer to refrigerator for 1 hour or overnight for advance preparation.  

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Transfer oatmeal casserole to oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until browned.   Serve warm with fresh fruit and follow of low fat Greek yogurt.    