Try Chef Bailey's skinny breakfast recipes

Chef Bailey is back and he is bringing all his best skinny breakfast recipes. For more, check out his website, here.
Banana Avocado Smoothies
3 ripe bananas
1 cup milk
1/2 avocado, mashed
2 tsp honey
2 ice cubes
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
dash of salt
banana slices and crushed almonds for topping
Directions
In a blender, combine bananas and milk. Puree until smooth. Add following 6 ingredients and continue to blend until smooth. Serve in frozen mug or glass. Top with banana and crushed nuts, if desired.
Skinny Breakfast Burritos
4 eggs, beaten
1 cup avocado, cubed
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup sour cream
cheese, shredded
flour or whole wheat tortillas
cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a medium non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Add beaten eggs and scramble until fluffy.
To assemble burritos, line each tortilla with avocado cubes, tomato, 1-2 tbsp sour cream, eggs and shredded cheese. Wrap burritos and assemble on baking sheet. Transfer to oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Remove from oven and serve warm.
Banana Oat Pancakes
4 bananas, ripen
2 eggs
1 cup rolled oats
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
butter cooking spray
maple syrup
strawberries and banana slices for garnish
Combine bananas, eggs, oats and baking powder in a blender. Blend until batter is smooth. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Heat skillet greased with cooking spray over medium heat. Using a ladle, spoon batter on skillet to form medium sized pancakes. When cake bubbles (approx. 2 minutes) flip and cook other side until brown. Repeat with remaining batter.
Serve cakes warm with syrup or powdered sugar.
Strawberry Banana Bake Oatmeal
2 cups rolled oats
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp orange zest
cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)
1 cup strawberries, halved
2 cups fat free milk
1 egg
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 bananas, ripened
cooking spray
Grease a baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine sugar baking powder, cinnamon, nuts, oats, strawberries and bananas. Mix well. Transfer oats to baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine milk, egg, butter, zest and vanilla extract. Mix well and pour over oats in baking dish.
Transfer to refrigerator for 1 hour or overnight for advance preparation.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Transfer oatmeal casserole to oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until browned. Serve warm with fresh fruit and follow of low fat Greek yogurt.
