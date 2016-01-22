Residents run out for bread, milk and anything else ahead of snowstorm

Residents out for bread, milk and anything else ahead of snowstorm (WFSB)

The state is just hours away from the first real snowfall of the season, which means many people have been heading out to the store for supplies.

Bread is always the first on the list.

"I have no idea but I do the same thing - it's just in case, we're always prepared,” said Jean Roberts, of Great Harvest Bread Co. in Vernon.

She and her husband have been running the business for about 13 years, and with the storm coming, she’s been “kneading” some extra help in the kitchen.

"Depending on when the storm is really going to break, today we made a little bit more thinking people might be afraid to get out in the morning so we have extra today,” Roberts said.

Megan Ross, of Vernon, has been celebrating this winter that wasn’t, but now that it’s here, she was out buying what she needed on Friday.

"If the sports for the kids are canceled, we'll hang out and just have some family time, which we'll totally enjoy,” Ross said.

At the CCC Farm Stand in Manchester, there were plenty of eggs and farm fresh milk.

"Everybody, you know - they panic. (They say) ’oh my god, snow is coming, we got to get our milk and eggs and we got to be ready, batten down’," said Tracy Longoria, of CCC Farm Stand.

