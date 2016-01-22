State officials have plan in place ahead of weekend snowstorm

As the nation’s capital city gets ready for a complete shut-down, a storm plan is already in place in Connecticut.

Gov. Dannel Malloy has been assuring residents that the state fleet of trucks are on standby, along with a number of private contractors.

As of now, the state isn’t expected to get as much snow as several states are seeing to the south.

It was about one year ago when the state was hit with a blizzard, and officials said they want to be prepared for whatever comes our way.

"This is a serious storm - probably be less serious on its current trajectory than it will be in a place like Washington D.C., but people should use sense,” Malloy said on Friday.

The state has its plow trucks, which are getting ready for spending what could be hours on the roads.

On Friday evening, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said a snow emergency parking ban will be in place beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 23 and ending at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

"All Hartford District Public Schools will be closed and lots will be available for parking, however, cars must be moved by noon on Sunday," a press release said.

They also have snow eaters and plenty of salt piles.

The brunt of the storm will be on the shoreline, where there could be flooding.

While the state isn’t expecting a massive amount of snow, the forecast is also calling for strong winds.

Utility companies said they are getting crews ready to deal with any power outages that may happen.

"We're keeping a close eye on the path of the storm and we also have every crew on standby ready to go, with a majority on the shoreline where we are expecting the most impact from the storm," said Trisha Modifica of Eversource.

Malloy also extended the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol to Jan. 24 because of the temperatures and snow impact.

While activated, Malloy said the protocol directs a number of state agencies involved with public protection, social services and mental health to coordinate with 211 and the state's network of shelters.

Gov. Malloy has directed the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be extended through Jan. 24 as cold temps & snow impacts #CT. @211CT — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 22, 2016

UConn officials closed its Stamford and Avery Point campuses for Saturday.

