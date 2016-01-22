Route 8 in Harwinton reopens following crash (WFSB)

A crash closed Route 8 north in Harwinton on Friday evening, but it has since reopened.

The crash closed the road between exits 43 and 44, and was reported a little before 4:30 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., the road had been reopened.

It is unclear what caused the one-vehicle crash or if any injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

For traffic updates in your area, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.