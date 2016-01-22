Flights canceled at Bradley ahead of weekend snowstorm

Many people are dealing with cancellations and delays at the airport as the winter storm moves toward Connecticut.

As of Friday evening, there had been 17 canceled flights at Bradley International Airport because of the weather at other major airports.

On Friday, Jericho Hendricks was heading to sunny skies and warmer weather.

“I'm going to Sarasota, FL ...and on time now...looks good,” he said.

Others haven’t been so lucky.

“Certainly airports like Charlotte, BWI, DCA, Raleigh-Durham have all had challenges with the storm coming through and that's only going to increase as those conditions intensify,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director and CEO of Connecticut Airport Authority.

Bradley is staying open during the storm, and passengers who can’t get out from nearby airports could be diverted there as well.

“Philadelphia, Boston, New York, most times airlines will divert into Bradley,” Dillon said, adding that none had been diverted to Bradley yet on Friday but they were prepared if any did.

Many travelers just want to get to their destination, but they will just have to pack their patience.

“When I called them an hour or so ago they said the flight is looking good," Gladys Everson said.

Bradley expects more cancellations, and travelers should check with their airline carrier to make sure everything is on time.

