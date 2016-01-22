New Haven crews prepare for weekend storm

Emergency responders on the shoreline said they will be ready for anything, and their work starts long before the first flake falls.

Drivers in New Haven will have to move their cars because a parking ban goes into effect on Saturday at 12 a.m.

Katie Trimm and Elli Moore both live in New Haven and said they look at the upcoming storm much differently, in large part because of where they each grew up.

“I'm dreading it because I'm from Georgia so I really don't like snow,” Trimm said.

“I just kind of made fun of her because I'm really used to it, I’m from northern Michigan,” Moore said.

Operations Emergency Manager Rick Fontana said crews have been getting ready for the storm, but it hasn’t been easy because of the National Weather Service’s wide range of forecasts.

“They have given us this visual of zero to 22 inches,” he said.

The city is taking no chances. They have already pretreated roads, issued a parking ban for Saturday, and canceled all school activities.

“We will scale up, over prepare, and if we need to its easier to scale back,” Fontana said.

On Thursday night, Bridgeport emergency responders held a meeting and Mayor Joe Ganim declared a snow emergency for Saturday.

The rest of the shoreline is bracing for the storm as well, as there is the possibility of coastal flooding.

