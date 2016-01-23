What's a priority for you at the store before a storm hits?

Winter Storm Anna began impacting travel in Connecticut before she even arrived.

Storm brings heavy snow to southern CT; some towns only seeing dusting

Conditions were worsening on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Meriden. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Anna expected to bring "difficult weather" for Connecticut especially the shoreline into Saturday evening and overnight into early Sunday morning.

"Some people will continue to have heavy snow. Some people will get light snow. Some will continue to hardly have any. It is amazing to see the disparity in snow among the towns," Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

While some areas in Hartford County have seen little to no snow. The shoreline will see snow totals of 5”-10” in most places.

"We’ve already seen reports of close to 6” in New Haven and 8” in Darien with snow continuing at this time," Cameron said.

In the middle of the state, towns will see between 3" to 6" and some pockets seeing even more.

"Snow will continue to come down moderately and heavily at times, with snow rates sometimes going to between one and two inches per hour," Cameron said.

Cameron explained that the storm will last into the overnight hours and will taper from east to west.

"Steady snow will become showery after midnight. All snow will have tapered off completely by dawn Sunday and Anna tracks out to sea," Cameron said.

The wind is also a factor with gusts up to 40 mph already hitting parts of the state. The gusty winds are causing visibility issues for Connecticut drivers.

"Snow falling heavily during high wind can be disorienting. Blizzard conditions are still possible along I-95, where a Blizzard Warning still exists,"

Cameron said.

Numerous alerts remain in place. However, the the storm has only lightly tapped the northern part of the state. There were no warnings for northern Litchfield County. Southern Litchfield and Hartford counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory as of Saturday afternoon.

A blizzard warning was in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. A winter storm warning was in effect for Tolland and Windham counties.

"By noon, snow will be falling across the entire state," Cameron said. "Snow rates over Long Island Sound are up to 2 inches per hour."

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, officials reported dozens of departure cancellations, most of which were to Baltimore, Chicago, Newark and Washington D.C.

There may even be a rumble of thunder to accompany the heaviest snow.

A coastal flood advisory was also in place for the whole coastline due to astronomically high tides. A second round of coastal flooding is expected on Saturday night.

"High tide will not be as high as this morning’s. It will still be the cause of at least some minor flooding, especially along our western Shoreline," Cameron said.

New York City and all of Long Island are under a blizzard warning. Millions of people along the east coast have hunkered down.

The governor of New York declared a state of emergency Saturday morning and urged people to stay indoors. There was a travel ban for the state of New York around 2:30 p.m.

Snow began falling along the shoreline during the dawn hours.

“It will spread northward throughout the rest of the state during the morning hours,” he said. “The snow will be heavy at times [and] will continue [Saturday night]. Then it should taper off and end before dawn Sunday.”

He said it all came down to Anna’s track, which continued to be an evolving situation.

“We will continue to keep you updated on-air, online, on social media, and through our mobile apps,” Cameron said.

