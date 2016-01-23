Metro-North service suspended because of Winter Storm Anna

Winter Storm Anna impacted travel in Connecticut before she even arrived.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said it canceled road tests starting at 10 a.m.

To reschedule, customers can call 860-263-5700 within the Hartford area. People outside the Hartford area can call toll-free at 800-842-8222.

"With the impending storm predicted to bring snow, drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles are reminded about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties," said Bill Seymour of the DIV. "The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there's personal or property damage from the flying elements."

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported a number of cancellations and delays.

Airport officials said there were 25 departure cancellations, most of which were to Baltimore, Chicago, Newark and Washington D.C. Two delays were reported.

For arrivals, 18 cancellations were made. Most of those were from Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Charlotte. Three delays were reported.

Officials said travelers should contact their airline to learn their flight's statuses.

Metro North officials said the last inbound or outbound train for the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and above ground NYC Subway service would be around 4 p.m. They cited "deteriorating weather conditions and concerns for customer and employee safety" as the reason for the shut down.

Metro-North service suspended due to the severity of the winter storm. Continue to check https://t.co/9HbOsrqVcK for updates. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 23, 2016

The last Metro North train departed from Union Station in New Haven around 3:25 p.m. and made all stops on the way to Grand Central.

MTA crews used snow-fighting equipment "to keep platforms and rails clear of ice and snow." However, MTA customers were advised to stay off home.

MTA officials also warned customers to use caution when entering and exiting trains, platforms or staircases.

Riders can check mat.info for updates.

The MAT also issued a winter weather travel guide that can be found here.

Amtrak is expected to continue on a modified schedule for its mid-Atlantic region on Sunday.

"Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to keep a close eye on conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com," Amtrak officials said in a statement on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

CTTransit bus service in the New Haven was shut down around 2 p.m. due to worsening conditions. The bus service was experiencing delays of 20 to 30 minutes.

For more information on CTTransit, click here.

Connecticut Bus Service is also shutting down services along the state's shoreline.

Connecticut Bus Service along the shoreline including Greater Bridgeport Transit, Milford Transit and Coastal Link will shutdown at noon — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 23, 2016

Bus services in Stamford and Norwalk are also being shut down at noon.

