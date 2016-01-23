Crews clearing snow on CT shoreline; Gov. warns residents to stay off roads

People living along Long Island Sound are dealing with the effects of Winter Storm Anna including flooding and snow.

The Connecticut shoreline was hit with a blizzard warning was put in place for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties until Sunday morning.

After snowflakes started falling on Saturday morning, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy advised residents to stay off the roads because of worsen conditions.

Particularly along the shoreline, if you do not need to travel, please stay off the roads as storm moves in and conditions deteriorate — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 23, 2016

Heavy winds picked up on Saturday afternoon and snow was blown around the shoreline making the roads slick.

Snow plow driver Chris Reid were clearing parking lots and side roads all Saturday evening. Reid said he's ready to take a short break. Then, he will head back out around 2 a.m.

"Hopefully it stops and now we can clear it off and salt and get everything ready for tomorrow morning before everything opens,” Reid, who’s with Waterview landscaping, said.

For Reid, he said residents can make his job a little easier if they stay inside for the night.

"They drive behind us they park where we're trying to plow and they just get in our way, just stay home,” Reid said.

Plows will be working throughout the night to make sure the roads and lots are clear for Sunday morning.

In Norwalk, there are reports of flooding on Water and Mack streets as well as Bluff Avenue.

Water Street living up to it's name today at high tide. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and stay off the... https://t.co/17BFzGPeDj — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) January 23, 2016

The Norwalk Transit District suspended all services around noon.

However, after the flooding, there was shoveling for Norwalk residents.

"I didn't think it was gonna be this bad but it turned out exactly as they said it was gonna be," Melvin Marriner, of Norwalk, said.

There were reports of 15 inches of snow in Norwalk. Marriner spent eight hours shoveling the sidewalks in front of Norwalk businesses.

"I'm trying to get a few dollars and take it home to my family," Marriner said.

"It was bad it was rough," Vincent Perry, of The Yard Group, said. "But now everybody's staying inside you know."

Perry with the yard company has been out clearing shoreline sidewalks since six am. he says snow isn't even his biggest enemy.

"The wind makes it harder.If it wasn't as windy it's be easier," Perry said. "Cause it blows everywhere."

People along the shoreline said they are grateful they can walk to bars and restaurants.

"Woke up to a beautiful white fresh snow and now we're gonna grab a drink," Kristen Maddox, of Norwalk, said. "All you can do is have fun in the snow."

Milford Mayor Benjamin Blake said all city buildings were closed to the public on Saturday. He also said all recreation, library and school activities scheduled for the day were canceled and may be rescheduled.

The coast/Fairfield County are seeing different weather than the rest of CT. No requests for state assistance so far, but @CTDEMHS is ready — Devon Puglia (@DevonPuglia) January 23, 2016

"We brought the wood inside so that it stays nice and dry," said Linda Hubler of Milford.

For the Hublers, Winter Storm Anna wasn't their first rodeo. They said they've lived along the sound for 22 years. So after a number of past evacuations, they've learned a few things.

"We take it a little bit more seriously now when we have warnings," Hubler said.

The couple and others who live on the water said they stocked up on groceries, wood and shovels.

"We don't live in fear we roll up our sleeves and we get going that's what we do," Hubler said.

"I think it's a new adventure [with] Netflix and soup this weekend," said Sarah Gardner of Milford.

By noon, East Broadway was blanketed with four inches of snow. Neighbors, who ventured out for a walk, told Eyewitness News they couldn't believe how quickly the weather turned on Saturday morning.

"The last time I saw the tide come up like this was a few years ago when we had the hurricane, and it was all the way over the streets and into the neighborhoods," Bill General, of Milford, said. "And it's looking a little scary right now because it's so big."

"I was kind of hoping for it to be somewhat kind of bad because it's adventurous and our dog loves being out in it," Jimmy Penna, of Milford, said. "And it gets us out and active so it's kind of fun."

WFSB Anchor Eric Parker spent his morning dealing with snowy conditions along the shoreline in Old Lyme.

Road access into state parks will be limited on Sunday, particularly in the southern part of the state. Additional updates will be provided. — DEEP Outdoor Rec (@CTDEPoutdoorrec) January 24, 2016

In New Haven, city officials said they've been in preparation mode since earlier in the week. They said roads have been pre-treated and a parking ban was issued through Sunday afternoon. School activities were also canceled.

"We will scale up [and] over prepare," and Rick Fontana, office of emergency management, New Haven. "And if we need to, it's easier to scale back."

Flooding is also a concern for shoreline residents, especially since man continue to recover from superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Bridgeport's emergency operations center will be open Saturday and Sunday, according to city officials there.

The city issued a snow emergency starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. That meant no parking on designated snow emergency streets.

