Crispy Ricotta Gnocchi Pancetta, butternut squash, Peas

Gnocchi Dough:

¾ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

½ cup grated parmesan

zest of 1ea lemon

¼ t salt

1 cup whole-milk ricotta drained

1 large egg

Ingredients:

1# Diced Pancetta (render fat beforehand for quick pick up)

¼ cup Diced butternut squash

¼ cup Green Peas

1tbs mushroom ragout

1 cup white wine or stock

2 tbs butter

1 tbs shallots minced

1 tsb garlic minced

Directions:

Combine flour zest parmesan and salt in a bowl. Add ricotta and egg. Combine well with wooden spoon or your fingers just until dough comes together. Do not over work the dough this will cause the dough to tighten and become very tough.

Scrape the dough onto a well-floured area and pat the dough to form a square. Cut the dough into thirds. Gently roll into foot long ropes about an inch or so thick. Flour as needed to keep dough from sticking. Place the ropes on a lightly floured baking pan refrigerate covered for an hour. Heat up salted water to a boil. Cut dough into little “pillows” drop in boiling water cook about 3-4 minutes stirring frequently. Strain pat dry and chill.

Heat 3 tablespoons butter over high heat in a sauté pan. When the butter becomes brown and fragrant add gnocchi. Turn as needed to brown all sides or as much as possible. Place cooked gnocchi on paper towel set aside until needed.

Put sauté pan back on high heat add another tablespoon of butter and 1 ounce of extra virgin olive oil add butternut squash onions and mushrooms over high heat cook about 1 minute the add pancetta toss then add peas and garlic cook about 45 seconds, deglaze with white wine and or chicken stock/vegetable stock, still on high heat add gnocchi parmesan and one more tablespoon of butter.

Happy Cooking!!

Chef Kevin Cottle

