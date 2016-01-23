Hockey game between Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Hartford Wolf Pack canceled because of storm

Winter Storm Anna has caused the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Hartford Wolf Pack to postpone their hockey game on Saturday night.

The game at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport will be rescheduled at a later date. However, that date has not been determined.

Ticket holders can exchange their game tickets for another game or the rescheduled date.

The Hartford Wolf Pack will return to the ice on Sunday at 3 p.m.

