Greenwich declares state of emergency

The town of Greenwich has declared a state of emergency effective at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to town officials.

The town is expected to receive around 20 inches of snow.

Greenwich CT declares Snow Emergency effective 4PM January 23, 2016 https://t.co/8mlCezPAfJ pic.twitter.com/VtG0dhKTxY — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 23, 2016

Parked vehicles should be moved off of snow emergency routes. Vehicles can be parked in town parking lots.

DPW is out in force plowing the roads. Thanks guys! Stay off the roads #letthemwork @byramhighway pic.twitter.com/EUo0c0lQa1 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 23, 2016

Residents are urged to remain off the roads as driving may be hazardous.

Our partners @EversourceCT are pushing hard to resolve our power line issues. Thanks and be safe #letthemwork pic.twitter.com/SbD4qS4Cv4 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 23, 2016

Flooding conditions are also possible along the coast.

Byram Park just after high tide Stay off the road #letthemwork pic.twitter.com/JmAGYUDT10 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 23, 2016

In Greenwich, which is included in a blizzard warning, police said a CT Transit bus slid down a hill with seven riders on board. They said one of those rides was hurt with potential internal injuries. The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital.

CT Transit bus slide down hill with 7 riders 1 rider injured and may have internal injury went to Stamford Hospital pic.twitter.com/zaY8TKIOOU — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 23, 2016

