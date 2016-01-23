Firefighters battle three alarm fire at Manchester American Legion

Firefighters battled the 3-alarm fire on Saturday afternoon. (Manchester Fire Department)

Fire reported at American Legion P.O.W building in Manchester. (John Laggis)

A three alarm fire kept multiple fire crews busy at the American Legion Hall building in Manchester.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

An employee inside the building noticed heavy smoke coming from the basement, according to officials.

There is extensive damage to the interior of the building.

No one was injured.

As of Saturday night, firefighters were still on scene investigating.

