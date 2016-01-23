Delays reported on westbound side of I-84 in Hartford

The Westbound side of Interstate 84 in Hartford was briefly shut down on Saturday evening.

I-84 was closed near exit 48 around 7 p.m..

#CT traffic: 84W X48 SHUT DOWN temporarily...DOT on scene assisting. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 24, 2016

However, that area of I-84 was reopened around 7:30 p.m.

#CTtraffic: 84W X48 is now OPEN. Thanks for the help @CTDOT_Statewide — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 24, 2016

There is no word on injuries involved with the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

State police are advising drivers to stay off the roads.

#Snowpatrol: still too many cars out on the roads. Major issues 84W @ X48. Still coming down steady. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 24, 2016

Motor vehicles of all sizes are continuing to struggle with the road conditions during Winter Storm Anna.

#CT traffic: many cars including TT and 4wheel drives are getting stuck on the hills. As it gets colder tonight watch out for icy spots. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 24, 2016

From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, state police said they responded to 119 accidents across Connecticut. About 35 crashes were on Interstate 95 and of those, 20 were in Fairfield County.

