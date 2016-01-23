Delays reported on westbound side of I-84 in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Delays reported on westbound side of I-84 in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The Westbound side of Interstate 84 in Hartford was briefly shut down on Saturday evening.

I-84 was closed near exit 48 around 7 p.m..

However, that area of I-84 was reopened around 7:30 p.m. 

There is no word on injuries involved with the crash. The crash remains under investigation. 

State police are advising drivers to stay off the roads.  

Motor vehicles of all sizes are continuing to struggle with the road conditions during Winter Storm Anna. 

From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, state police said they responded to 119 accidents across Connecticut. About 35 crashes were on Interstate 95 and of those, 20 were in Fairfield County.

