CT digs out after snow blankets most of the state

Winter Storm Anna is all done with Connecticut now, but she certainly left most of the state with some cleaning up to do.

Parts of the state saw no accumulation of snow at all, but then places like Guilford and Greenwich saw 16 inches.

The Greater Hartford area saw about 4 inches of snow. Wallingford reported 10.1", Willimantic reported 9.5", Glastonbury reported 9", Tolland received 4", Colchester got 12" and North Haven saw 12.4" of snow. New Canaan and Hadlyme both reported 14.5" while Storrs saw 8.3"of snow.

Steady snow moved throughout parts of the state on Saturday, and Saturday night.

In the middle of the state, towns saw between 3" to 6" and some pockets saw even more. Places in Litchfield County saw barely any snow at all.

Sunday will bring sunshine to help clean up after Winter Storm Anna be much easier.

Metro North service is suspended until further notice because of the storm.

Also, anyone who had their car towed in Hartford should call the police department, and for those who moved their vehicles to a school, can move them out now, as of about 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the CT transit bus service has returned to a normal schedule.

Meteorologists Scot Haney and Mike Cameron said temperatures will be in the 30s on Sunday.

Monday will also be nice and mild, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40s.

Temperatures will be in the teens on Monday morning, however.

