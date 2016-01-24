Metro-North resumes limited service at noon

Winter Storm Anna has caused more than 12,000 delays and cancellations at airports up and down the East Coast.

At Bradley International Airport, 18 cancellations were reported on Sunday morning, which were mostly flights to Baltimore, Chicago, Newark and Washington D.C.

Almost 2,000 flights were also canceled at airports out of New York and Washington D.C.

Airport officials remind travelers to check the status of their flights with the airline carrier.

Metro North will be restoring service at outlying stations after noon on Sunday.

Service will be fully operational in and out of Grand Central Terminal by 3 p.m., operating on a Sunday schedule. Follow updates here.

The travel ban in New York City has been lifted as of 7 a.m.

Also, anyone who had their car towed in Hartford should call the police department, and for those who moved their vehicles to a school, can move them out Sunday morning.

While the snow has passed, AAA has provided some tips for clean-up.

AAA is reminding drivers to clean off their cars completely before driving. Also, be mindful of children playing in the snow.

Officials said they have responded to dozens of calls since midnight.

