Five kittens found left outside in cardboard box in Waterbury

Spot and Leo are ready for adoption

The Rose Hope Animal Refuge is asking for the public’s help after five kittens were found left outside a Petsmart in Waterbury.

Alicia Kenworthy, a volunteer for the Rose Hope Animal Refuge, said the kittens were found inside a cardboard box that was closed tightly with packaging tape. The box only had one hole poked for the kittens to breathe.

A Petsmart employee reportedly found the box outside on a cold winter morning recently.

Kenworthy said the kittens are about 3-and-a-half months old, and two male kittens are ready for adoption.

The two kittens have been named Spot and Leo, and they have been vaccinated and examined by a veterinarian.

Anyone interested in adopting the kittens should call 203-597-1236.

