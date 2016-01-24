Water main break reported on Judson Ave in Bristol

Crews reported a water main break on Judson Avenue in Bristol Sunday morning.

Just before noon, the Bristol Water Department said water had been shut off to the street and a crew was digging to locate the break.

“We anticipate to have water restored this afternoon,” officials said.

Anyone who experiences discolored water should run a bathtub until it clears.

