CT State Police responded to 162 crashes during Winter Storm Anna

On Saturday, Connecticut State Police said they responded to over 150 crashes across the state.

During Winter Storm Anna, between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., police said troopers reported to 162 crashes.

FINAL STATS: Yesterday from 5AM-1159PM, troopers responded to 162 crashes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 24, 2016

Police advised drivers all day on Saturday to stay off the roads if people didn’t have to go out.

One serious crash was reported in Willington, where a driver lost control of a car and it landed in a pond on Daleville Road. The passenger of the car was said to have serious injuries.

AAA said it responded to more than 700 calls throughout the weekend because of the storm.

"We've already responded to dozens of calls since midnight,” said AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter in a press release on Sunday morning.

Following Winter Storm Anna, AAA and state police said drivers must clear off their vehicles before driving them.

Main roads and highways were clearing as of Sunday morning.

