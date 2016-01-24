Which teams will be going to the Super Bowl 50? - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Which teams will be going to the Super Bowl 50?

By WFSB Staff
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Now, that the snow is winding down, it's time for some football

The New England Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game with chance to play in Super Bowl 50. 

NFL coverage of the game starts at 1 p.m. on Channel 3 with the AFC championship starting at 3 p.m. 

Tell us us who you think is going to Super Bowl 50 by voting in our poll.

