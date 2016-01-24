Crash closes Route 15 northbound in Norwalk

The northbound side of Route 15 in Norwalk is closed after a motor vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported near exit 40B around 1 p.m.

The area is expected to be closed for about an hour as crews work to clear the scene, according to the Department of Transportation.

There is no word on injuries from state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

