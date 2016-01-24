CT shoreline residents spend day cleaning up after Winter Storm Anna

Sunday was the first day of shoveling this year for many Milford residents. (WFSB)

Milford residents spent Sunday in clean-up mode. The coastal town was also pummeled with snow and high winds. The high tide was a real concern for residents right along the shoreline.

The Long Island Sound had settled down and it was calm and quiet in Milford on Sunday morning. Just a day before, its waves were crashing into the beach at Silver Sands State Park.

Neighbors up and down East Broadway spent the early part of their Sunday dealing with the aftermath of Winter Storm Anna, including Sharon Warner. The Milford native said it was pretty intense.

“It was a severe storm. It was all day,” Warner said. “That was a long storm, with heavy winds and we got a lot of snow. Yeah, it was a big storm."

Milford Mayor Benjamin Blake told Eyewitness News crews powered through the night and got a good start on cleaning the roads ahead of Monday's commute.

“About 1,200 streets in total, so it's a lot of work,” Blake said. “It's a Herculean effort, but our public works did a fantastic job last night."

As did residents, they said it could have been much worse.

“We got a little bit back here so not as bad as Long Island,” Euel Sims, of Milford, said. “My kids live on Long Island and they got over two feet."

