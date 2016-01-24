Heating issues close elementary school in East Hampton - WFSB 3 Connecticut

JUST IN

Heating issues close elementary school in East Hampton

Posted: Updated:
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -

East Hampton Center School will be closed on Monday because of heating issues, Superintendent of Schools Paul K. Smith said.

Smith sent notifications to parents on Sunday telling them the issue with heating would not be completed by the start of school on Monday.

No other schools in East Hampton will be closed on Monday, Smith added. 

Fore more information, click here. 

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.