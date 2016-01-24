Crews working to rescue person who fell through ice at Branford pond

Man fell through the ice at Supply Pond Park in Branford. (WFSB)

Emergency crews rescued a 52-year-old man that fell through the ice in Branford on Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified person fell into Supply Pond Park in the area of Short Rocks Road and Chestnut Street just before 4 p.m.

Fire officials said the man is expected to be OK.

However, they cautioned residents to make sure the ice is thick enough before walking on it.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.