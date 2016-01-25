Water main break affects Meriden road, hotel

Research Parkway in Meriden was closed early Monday morning because of a water main break.

However, police said it partially reopened after 9:30 a.m.

Police said the road was closed between Pomeroy and Murdock Avenues.

The nearby Sheraton Hotel was reportedly affected by the break, but said shortly after 6:30 a.m. that its issues were resolved.

Drivers were urged to take Thorpe Avenue as a detour.

There's no word on what caused the break our how long it would take crews to completely repair.

