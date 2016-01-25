Hartford police to make arrest in connection with July murder

A man will be charged in connection with a Hartford homicide that happened over the summer.

Police said Sergio Martinez, 29, is currently in New York state custody on unrelated charges.

Hartford police said they are making arrangements to bring him back to Connecticut to face charges for the murder of Daniel Sampel.

Officers said they responded to 371 New Park Avenue back on July 9 for a report of a serious assault with a firearm.

When they got there, Sampel was found on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Several witnesses were identified and interviewed.

As a result, police said search and seizure warrants were executed at two residences on New Park Avenue. Investigators said evidence was located that pointed to Martinez as the suspect.

As of last Thursday, police said they developed enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Martinez.

He'll be charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

There is a $4 million cash or surety bond attached to the warrant.

