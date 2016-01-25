U.S. marshals bust down motel door to arrest Hartford murder suspect

U.S. marshals helped take Alexander into custody at a Days Inn Motel in Vernon. (Hartford police photo)

A man wanted for a December murder in Hartford was apprehended by local police and U.S. marshals after a brief struggle at a Vernon motel.

Zachary Alexander, 26, was identified by police as the man who killed Edison Burge last month.

Police said they responded to 20 Griswold St. just before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 for a report of a man who had been shot.

Burge was found to be suffering from a number of gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he died just before 5 p.m.

Witnesses were able to help police identify Alexander as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted on Dec. 17.

Police said Alexander had been on the run since the incident.

On Jan. 22, investigators developed information about his potential whereabouts. They found him at the Days Inn Motel on the Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.

At 9 p.m., he as arrested after trying to escape from a motel room window.

He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and sale of narcotics.

Police said he'll face a judge on Monday morning in Hartford Superior Court.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.