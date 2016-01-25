Hartford police seek public's help to find murder suspect

Brock Davis is accused of stabbing a man near Albany Avenue and Baltimore Street. (Hartford police/WFSB photo)

Hartford police said they're seeking the public's help to track down a murder suspect.

Brock Davis, 41, was identified as the suspect who murdered Joseph Lindsey on Dec. 9, 2015.

Police said they were called to the area of Albany Avenue and Baltimore Street shortly after midnight on that date for reports of a potential shooting.

They said a short time later, Lindsey arrived at St. Francis Hospital. He suffered from numerous stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead about a half an hour later.

Police said several witnesses were interviewed and evidence was gathered.

On Jan. 22, an arrest warrant was granted for Davis.

Police said he'll be charged with murder and be given a $1 million bond.

They said Davis's location remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4248. Anonymous tips can be left at the HPD website here under “Submit a Tip."

