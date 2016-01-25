School bus crash reported in West Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

School bus crash reported in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in West Hartford.

It was reported after 8:15 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

The crash happened near Mohegan Drive and Brewster Road.

Minor damage was reported along with no injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

