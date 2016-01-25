Going behind the scenes at Westmoor Park

Westmoor Park is a little gem hidden in the hussle and bussle of West Hartford. You'd never know it but alpacas and goats call Westmoor Park their home. There are trails and park grounds too that are open from 7:00 am till sunset. To find out more visit their site at www.westmoorpark.org.

