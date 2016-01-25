The healing benefits of light therapy

Dr. Paul Desan, a psychiatrist and director of the Winter Depression research clinic at Yale University, sheds some light on SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). He highlights some products that help lighten up your mood. If you think you might have SAD you should talk to your doctor. Dr. Desan also recommends educating yourself by going to the website for the Center for Environmental Therapeutics at www.cet.org. The site even has a self-assessment tool.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.