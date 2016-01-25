The Holy Family Retreat and Conference Center is truly a peaceful place with buildings sitting on 50 acres of beautiful property. The center is filled with hiking trails, an outdoor labyrinth where you can walk, pray and clear your mind. And, there is plenty of open grass for picnics. To schedule a retreat, visit the center’s site at www.holyfamilyretreat.org.

