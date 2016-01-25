Robotic competitions - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Students

Robotic competitions

Posted: Updated:

High school students across Connecticut are in the middle of a six week robot making competition.  Scot and Kara have fun testing out some of their creative gadgets.  To learn more about the K-12 programs, just go to www.nefirst.org.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.