Coventry High School dismissing due to water main break

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -

School officials said Coventry High School will be dismissing early on Monday because of a water main break.

Students will be sent home at 11 a.m.

Officials said the break was affecting water in the building.

There's no word on a cause. 

