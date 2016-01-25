Coventry High School dismissing due to water main break

Students were dismissed from Coventry High School after water main break on Monday. (WFSB)

School officials said Coventry High School will be dismissing early on Monday because of a water main break.

Students will be sent home at 11 a.m.

Officials said the break was affecting water in the building.

There's no word on a cause.

