Woman killed in New Milford crash

A deadly crash in New Milford closed a portion of Route 7 on Monday afternoon.

The road, also known as Kent Road, was closed between the north and south ends of Squash Hallow Road.

As of 4:30 p.m., the road had reopened.

Police said a woman identified as 28-year-old Stephanie Tozzi was killed in the crash. Her 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time and was transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment. She is in stable condition.

Police said the woman's vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 7 when it left the road and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

