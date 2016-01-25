Bees and butterflies could soon be on legislative agenda

Connecticut could soon join the ranks of states seeking to boost the health of bees and butterflies.

The effort comes as federal officials work on a national strategy to restore honeybee colony health to sustainable levels by 2025, increase Eastern monarch butterfly populations by 2020 and eventually restore millions of acres of land for pollinators.

State Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. sees the issue as an economic one in Connecticut, where several bumblebee species have declined. He is in the early stages of coming up with possible legislation for the new session, which begins Feb. 3.

